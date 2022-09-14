Vitamin D Deficiency. There's more to the story: Low D means Low Magnesium! Morley Robbins, The Magnesium Man

"Missing Information = Missing Truth: Vitamin D use in the body is magnesium dependent." ~ Morley Robbins, MBA, CHC, www.RCP123.org

Magnesium is required to convert storage-D to active-D. Low storage-D means you don't have enough magnesium to convert storage-D to active-D. This low storage-D bottleneck is a marker for high metabolic inflammation.

"....the low vitamin D [on blood tests] that has been proclaimed for the last 20 years is a misnomer...it's an indication of stress... it's also an indication of inflammation. And the metabolic event that takes place before inflammation is declared is magnesium deficiency." ~ Morley Robbins, MBA, CHC, www.TheRootCauseProtocol.com

Morley Robbins, also known as the "Magnesium Man" is a certified health coach, founder of The Root Cause Protocol and founder of the Magnesium Advocacy Group. Robbins has 32 years of experience as a Hospital Executive and Executive Consultant with a BA in Biology (Denison University, Ohio) and MBA from George Washington University in Healthcare Administration. Morley reads through vast quantities of medical research to decipher the core inter-relationships on magnesium, copper, retinol and iron. ~ www.TheRootCauseProtocol.com

Book Title: CuRE Your Fatigue: How balancing 3 minerals and 1 protein is the solution that you're looking for. www.therootcauseprotocol.com/book/

FULL Show: www.youtube.com/watch?v=44P8P5FL-Mc

Intermittent Fasting: The Chantel Ray Way

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCteFjiVaY6n0SOAixcyZbWA/videos



