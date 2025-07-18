They accuse Druze locals of being “Zionist collaborators” & vow to retake “every inch of Syria” for Sunni tribes

Armed tribal fighters in Suwayda release a video celebrating the capture of the city’s entrance.

The message is fiery and sectarian. They accuse Druze locals of being “Zionist collaborators” and vow to retake “every inch of Syria” for Sunni tribes.

“We confronted Iran. We confronted Russia. We burned their soldiers. Do not test the patience of Syria’s tribes.

Adding, as mentioned on an Add yesterday, confirmed:

Al Mayadeen confirms that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has left Damascus with his family—just hours after an alleged Israeli assassination operation yesterday that targeted three top officials in the Transitional Administration, including Defense Minister Marhaf Abu Qasra.

Adding:

NEW SUBSTACK ARTICLE!

Guns, Flour, and Blood: How Israel Uses Aid and Militias to Legitimize Mass Violence in Gaza

In Gaza, even hunger is under fire. A local militia led by convicted criminal Yasser Abu Shabab now patrols aid corridors with Israeli backing—looting convoys, extorting civilians, and firing on crowds. Branded a traitor by his own clan, Abu Shabab’s fighters operate with impunity under the protection of the IDF.

This investigation traces how Israel arms and funds proxy militias to control humanitarian zones and fracture Gaza from within. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a U.S.-backed aid effort, stands at the center of this strategy—its convoys used as bait in a broader campaign of violence and control.

➡️Read on Substack (https://ddgeopolitics.substack.com/p/guns-flour-and-blood-how-israel-uses)



