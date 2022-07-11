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IM IN SHOCK!!!(THIRD TIME SEEING PLANET X-WORMWOOD) SYSTEM BODIES WITHIN 24 HOURS TIME/ENDDAYS
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High Hopes
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326 views • July 11, 2022

Brandon cory Nagley


Jul 6, 2022 IM IN SHOCK!!!(THIS IS NOW "THIRD TIME" SEEING PLANET X-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODIES) WITHIN 24 HOURS TIME/LARGE FIERY ORANGE CLOUD IN MY SOUTHERN SKY IN NW OHIO 10 MINUTES FROM TOLEDO OHIO, USA FROM A PLANET X SYSTEM BODY OR PLANET X SYSTEM STELLAR CORE PASSING EARTH BY THE MOON/IS YESHUA (JESUS ) YOUR LORD? TIME IS "SHORT"/READ ALL BELOW.. Today is 7/6/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights- Well once AGAIN I caught ANOTHER either planet x system body passing in my south at 9:23 PM this evening as I'm not writing these notes at 10:25 PM ohio usa eastern time, I'm 10 minutes away from Toledo ohio. If you watched my last 2 videos you'll see I caught a planet x system body last night late when it was windy and stormy out and I caught a red glow from a planet x system body lighting up my northeast skies last night..... Then my last video I caught multiple planet x system bodies in pretty much all directions and now ONCE AGAIN at exact timing around an hour or so ago on my birthday number but in timing at 9:23 pm in eastern usa ohio by Toledo as I say same number as my birthday because my birthday is 9/23/88 and 9 and 23 are my favorite numbers and to me are the holiest important numbers other than number that represents God biblically which is 7 and 777 to all Christians and Jews 777 is the number representing God.... I'm not sure if I caught a regular planet x system body passing earth that in return lit the clouds up as planet x system bodies do. Or if I caught a planet x system stellar core object which is leftover dead planet particles that light up the sky. As I caught it in my south where all the moon strangely was as I say strangely because me and my mom haven't seen the moon in days lol so seeing it was a surprise tonight.... anyway more footage by me and I amazingly could see a spherical shape the clouds had made probaly

Due to the spherical body passing earth and no these bodies dont pass in our atmosphere or we'd all be dead lol...


music is called the morning song which is a first peoples cherokee flute song....


Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section with my pinned main notes.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKaq9eKqbiA

Keywords
planet xwormwoodjesusmoonend timesskycuriousprovocativesystem bodiesorange cloudstellar core
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