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Why does satan hate the law of God?
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82 views • February 23, 2022
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Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church. His channels are SDCMEDIA and DCMEDIA. His website is www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org).
Keeping the law of God – His holy and eternal ten commandments – through the guidance of the Holy Spirit, enables you to abide in the love and perfect character of the Word Who became flesh, Jesus Christ (John 1:1, 14; 1 John 5:3; Revelation 14:12).
But the enemy of God and man, satan, hates the law of God because he knows that obeying God’s law means that you abide in God’s love: love towards God and love towards man (Exodus 20:3-17; Matthew 22:37-40; 1 John 5:3). Satan, the father of lies, knows that when you break one of God’s commandments, you break them all and separate yourself from Christ (James 2:10). Sin leads to death unless it is repented of (Romans 6:23). The gift of eternal life is given upon faith and obedience to Christ Jesus.
Christ died for our sins or the transgression of God’s law (1 John 3:4). Christ asks that we abide in His love by observing His law for the doers of the law shall be jusitified (John 14:21; Romans 2:13). Follow Christ’s command of “go and sin no more” (John 8:11).
The saints are they who have the faith of Jesus AND who keep the commandments of God (Revelation 14:12). It is they who make it home to heaven (Revelation 22:14). And that’s why satan doesn’t want to keep God’s law. Disobedience to Christ and His law equals death; faith and obedience to Christ and His law means that you love Christ (John 14:15).
Get ready now for Christ’s inevitable and imminent return since upon His return, He’ll bring back with Him to the heavenly city, New Jerusalem, those who are obedient to His law of love and abide in His divine character.
We are saved by the grace of the Almighty One through faith but faith without works is dead (James 2:14, 17, 20, 24). We keep the commandments of God because we are saved and because it is our duty to keep them (Ecclesiastes 12:13).
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVw2_lnGZ7kOg_4F6His7g
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
MusicTV DCMedia: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church. His channels are SDCMEDIA and DCMEDIA. His website is www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org).
Keeping the law of God – His holy and eternal ten commandments – through the guidance of the Holy Spirit, enables you to abide in the love and perfect character of the Word Who became flesh, Jesus Christ (John 1:1, 14; 1 John 5:3; Revelation 14:12).
But the enemy of God and man, satan, hates the law of God because he knows that obeying God’s law means that you abide in God’s love: love towards God and love towards man (Exodus 20:3-17; Matthew 22:37-40; 1 John 5:3). Satan, the father of lies, knows that when you break one of God’s commandments, you break them all and separate yourself from Christ (James 2:10). Sin leads to death unless it is repented of (Romans 6:23). The gift of eternal life is given upon faith and obedience to Christ Jesus.
Christ died for our sins or the transgression of God’s law (1 John 3:4). Christ asks that we abide in His love by observing His law for the doers of the law shall be jusitified (John 14:21; Romans 2:13). Follow Christ’s command of “go and sin no more” (John 8:11).
The saints are they who have the faith of Jesus AND who keep the commandments of God (Revelation 14:12). It is they who make it home to heaven (Revelation 22:14). And that’s why satan doesn’t want to keep God’s law. Disobedience to Christ and His law equals death; faith and obedience to Christ and His law means that you love Christ (John 14:15).
Get ready now for Christ’s inevitable and imminent return since upon His return, He’ll bring back with Him to the heavenly city, New Jerusalem, those who are obedient to His law of love and abide in His divine character.
We are saved by the grace of the Almighty One through faith but faith without works is dead (James 2:14, 17, 20, 24). We keep the commandments of God because we are saved and because it is our duty to keep them (Ecclesiastes 12:13).
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVw2_lnGZ7kOg_4F6His7g
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
MusicTV DCMedia: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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