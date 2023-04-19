Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Aarón García Peña, message to Humanity from a Great Poet!
9 views
channel image
GTSK
Published a day ago |
Donate

Message to Humanity from a Great Poet!Message by Aarón García Peña to humanity, extracted from the conference given by Ricardo Delgado from La Quinta Columna on the 19 of March 2023.

Please refer to the links underneath to watch the full video.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/8mmO1SOGo17o/

https://www.laquintacolumna.net/

https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=la%20quinta%20columna&kind=video

https://rumble.com/search/all?q=la%20quinta%20columna

https://t.me/laquintacolumna

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063092505542

https://www.instagram.com/libra.sevilla

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS2_ZlnOafrIMyinZAmDC-w


Keywords
deathpoisonvaccinehumanitygenocidecovid 19graphene

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket