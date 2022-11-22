Big Vax Passport Push

[Bidan]’s Great American Give-Away
* When Joe meets with world leaders, it’s a certainty he’ll agree to something that undermines American sovereignty and picks our pockets.
* The ultimate goal is control.
* Destroying sovereignty one vax passport at a time.
* Giving global bureaucrats access to our private info.
* Enforcing lockdowns via digital passports.
* WHO wants everyone to be more like China.
* Elites sugar-coat their tyranny.
* Their goal: a world without borders (physical or otherwise).
* Joe gets in on the digital theft act.
* Americans deserve ownership over their movement.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 21 November 2022
