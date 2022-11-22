Big Vax Passport Push

[Bidan]’s Great American Give-Away

* When Joe meets with world leaders, it’s a certainty he’ll agree to something that undermines American sovereignty and picks our pockets.

* The ultimate goal is control.

* Destroying sovereignty one vax passport at a time.

* Giving global bureaucrats access to our private info.

* Enforcing lockdowns via digital passports.

* WHO wants everyone to be more like China.

* Elites sugar-coat their tyranny.

* Their goal: a world without borders (physical or otherwise).

* Joe gets in on the digital theft act.

* Americans deserve ownership over their movement.

The Ingraham Angle | 21 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6315996272112

