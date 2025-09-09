💥Israeli state broadcaster saying was US coordinated - attack on Hamas leadership in Doha during peace talks

💥Israeli state broadcaster reports the attack on Hamas leadership in Doha was coordinated with the United States.

💥Israeli Channel 11: The U.S. gave Israel full approval to strike Hamas in Qatar.

💥A senior Hamas official told Al Jazeera the movement’s negotiating team was attacked during a meeting in Doha, Qatar, while discussing the ceasefire “ideas” put forward by Trump.

This wouldn’t be the first time the Trump administration lured someone into “talks” only to be attacked. Just saying.

💥Keep in mind, Trump issued a "final warning" to Hamas just two days ago.

💥Qatari channel Arabi TV reports that the Hamas delegation survived the assassination attempt.

At the same time, Saudi channel Al Hadath claims Khalil al-Hayya, Khaled Mashal, and other negotiators were killed.

Adding: 💥Israel’s Channel 14 reports that 10 Air Force jets took part in the strike on Hamas offices in Doha.

Adding: There was an image posted From Flight Radar 24, said this: Imagine being Qatar — getting bombed while the planes supporting it take off from your own airbase.

Wild...

💥Unnamed Hamas officials told Al-Mayadeen, a pro-Hezbollah Lebanese outlet, that all delegation members in Doha survived the Israeli airstrike.

Saudi Arabia, after granting Israeli jets clearance to use its airspace, has condemned the Israeli strikes on Doha.

💥Netanyahu personally oversaw the operation to assassinate Hamas leaders in Doha.

Qatar has ended its mediation efforts on the Gaza conflict following Israeli strikes on Doha.

Head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat:

The Israeli attack on Doha will be repeated—and on a larger scale—across the region if we do not unite to confront the Zionist threat.



