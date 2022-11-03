AMNESTY MY A$$!

Some people I will give "a pass" to for their behavior during the scamdemic....but those "OTHER ONES" no chance!
They called for us to be starved, denied medical help and even shot if we left our house!!
Bwahahahahaha not happenen :)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.