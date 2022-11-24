Fashion Photographer Misan Harriman Speaks Out Against Balenciaga

“I’m absolutely horrified and I’m angry” he said

Who Is Rachel Chandler?

Who Is Walter Pearce?

Where Does Gucci Get Their Models?

The Fashion Industry as a whole needs to be investigated thoroughly & dismantled.

Through the years I have learned that many, such as Kate Spade, Gucci, Victoria Secret, Celine Dion's NuNu Nunu and many others seem to be fronts for human/child trafficking & money laundering.

Just like Arts Through Embassies, I've shown many tortured, abused & possibly dead children & adults linked to many of these brands & the art industry & museums.









Please Consider Donating If You Appreciate My Content

paypal.me/beautifulhorizons2









