Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Fashion Photographer Misan Harriman Speaks Out Against Balenciaga
64 views
channel image
Beautifulhorizons2
Published Thursday |

“I’m absolutely horrified and I’m angry” he said

Who Is Rachel Chandler?

Who Is Walter Pearce?

Where Does Gucci Get Their Models?

The Fashion Industry as a whole needs to be investigated thoroughly & dismantled.

Through the years I have learned that many, such as Kate Spade, Gucci, Victoria Secret, Celine Dion's NuNu Nunu and many others seem to be fronts for human/child trafficking & money laundering.

Just like Arts Through Embassies, I've shown many tortured, abused & possibly dead children & adults linked to many of these brands & the art industry & museums.



 Please Consider Donating If You Appreciate My Content

paypal.me/beautifulhorizons2



Keywords
money launderingchild traffickingkate spadeguccimuseumsspeaks out againstbalenciagafashion photographermisan harrimanvictoria secretsfashion industryart industryfrontschild trafficking fronthuman trafficking frontfront forshould be investigated

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket