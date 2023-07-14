https://gettr.com/post/p2lzj2u4d33

07/13/2023 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast: As Mr. Miles Guo said in his live streaming, the CCP uses the Uber drivers and Chinatown restaurants to conduct the illegal business on fentanyl. The US’s failed policy on the southern border also facilitates the CCP’s drug trafficking operations. The CCP is not a legitimate government but a transnational criminal organization.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





07/13/2023 妮可做客 Wayne Dupree Podcast：正如郭文贵先生在直播中所说的，中共利用优步司机和唐人街的餐馆进行贩卖芬太尼的非法交易。美国失败的南部边境政策也为中共的贩毒活动提供了便利。中共并非一个合法政府，而是一个跨国犯罪组织。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





