As Constitutions Collapse - appendix 1

In seeing how many are seeing the troubles increasing, but yet continue to try to find hope in man's laws and politics, not realizing that it was our own insertion of man's laws and politics that began our downfall to begin with, we have decided to upload more from our DVD releases from the past for those yet remaining folks who still think the right legislators and politicians can somehow "save them".
This video was originally released on a larger follow up DVD to our original "As Constitutiins Collapse" DVD in june of 2020, just shortly after the c-19 plandemic began, and shows more evidences on how America once went by the Bible as our literal law book in our land, where we were fully protected by that Bible's God in having done so, at least until we kicked Him out for that now infamous "CONstitution" of 1788.
Link to original "As Constitutions Collapse" documentary:
https://www.brighteon.com/8b19ef17-70cc-4bab-8deb-1b8a61fe24b9
Blessings to all who seek and encourage his literal kingdom!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.