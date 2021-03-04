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I offered up my suffering and my prayer was answered
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32 views • March 04, 2021
My understanding of suffering has really changed lately. Today my understanding was tested in real life when I failed at something and became extremely frustrated and angry…
Some great material on suffering:
SUFFERING - How to Make the Greatest Evil in Our Lives Our Greatest Happiness by Fr. Paul O'Sullivan, O.P.
http://www.sacredheadofjesus.org/pamphlets/Suffering.pdf
Fr David Nix - On suffering (in relation to “Deliver us from evil” in “Our Father”):
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KQU0iCTUY7ZH/’
FOLLOW ME
Parler - https://parler.com/profile/Prayerphonebooth
GAB - https://gab.com/prayerphonebooth
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/prayerphonebooth/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-414074
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@PrayerPhonebooth:6
LBRY - https://open.lbry.com/@PrayerPhonebooth:6?r=343dVhz8SevRih4bg1wQPk6e5VUzZty4
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/prayerphonebooth
Dailymotion - https://www.dailymotion.com/prayerphonebooth
Some great material on suffering:
SUFFERING - How to Make the Greatest Evil in Our Lives Our Greatest Happiness by Fr. Paul O'Sullivan, O.P.
http://www.sacredheadofjesus.org/pamphlets/Suffering.pdf
Fr David Nix - On suffering (in relation to “Deliver us from evil” in “Our Father”):
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KQU0iCTUY7ZH/’
FOLLOW ME
Parler - https://parler.com/profile/Prayerphonebooth
GAB - https://gab.com/prayerphonebooth
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/prayerphonebooth/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-414074
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@PrayerPhonebooth:6
LBRY - https://open.lbry.com/@PrayerPhonebooth:6?r=343dVhz8SevRih4bg1wQPk6e5VUzZty4
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/prayerphonebooth
Dailymotion - https://www.dailymotion.com/prayerphonebooth
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