Iran's Military Advancements and Israeli Vulnerabilities, an interview with John Kiriakou

Are we underestimating Iran? Hypersonic missiles. Drone swarms. Domestic weapons innovation under decades of sanctions. Meanwhile, missile defense systems cost billions per interception cycle. Modern warfare isn’t just firepower—it’s asymmetry. If conflict erupts, it won’t be quick or simple. Do we truly grasp the consequences?
#IranMilitary #Hypersonic #IronDome #DefenseStrategy #ModernWarfare #Geopolitics #NationalSecurity
