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Wakanda: The Perfect Ethnostate?
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65 views • March 22, 2021
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance notes that the Afro-futuristic African homeland of Wakanda in the movie Black Panther has created tremendous excitement among blacks. But Wakanda is an rigid ethnostate that lets in no immigrants or refugees. What does this love affair with a fictional ethnostate mean for blacks–and for whites?
First posted to YouTube on March 7, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
First posted to YouTube on March 7, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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