X22 Report B 03. 06. 22.

Ep. 2718b - Watch The Water, The World Is Witnessing The Dismantling Of The New World Order📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 50% OFF: 📲Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click AboveThe [DS] is panicking, they are unable to stop the white hats from destroying their money laundering operation in Ukraine, they are becoming desperate. War is real the information regarding the war is fake. We are witnessing the dismantling of the new world order. The US will no longer be the policeman of the world, countries will now take care of their own battles. Look at the middle east, Afghanistan etc. The pandemic disappeared, the truth about it is coming out, the numbers were rigged. Scavino sends a message.All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.