RFB : Don't worry about the Mandatory VAXX, because U.F.O.s will save us all!!!

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FLATEARTHBROS. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eJK1gLHbOxA&;t=0s
JOHN GRAF https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x9u8ofbYXQU
https://nymag.com/intelligencer/article/pentagon-ufo-report-what-we-know.html
https://kmph.com/news/local/tic-tac-ufo-spotted-in-clovis
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/national-security/top-harvard-astronomer-studying-ufos-thanks-part-pentagon-report-n1276218
https://www.google.com/search?q=antikythera&;client=firefox-b-1-d&sxsrf=ALeKk01PkbFJbtSHClifo897udwpcAMl4Q:1628525333811&tbm=isch&source=iu&ictx=1&fir=5UMR7mlTAA-c8M%252CrPY1BuFd8U-I4M%252C%252Fm%252F0mc55&vet=1&usg=AI4_-kSZQJ0rWlr6B-9L5xCmVcnJ-OEx7A&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiczJ3QqaTyAhVDsZ4KHTprAp0Q_B16BAg9EAE#imgrc=tdeXZLhMH3uEhM
Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/QgdYlojmOyip/
Richie From Boston