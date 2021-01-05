© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cure for Corona COVID-19 Final secret
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
127 views • January 05, 2021
Break the glass. Use the inner electrode. Use 2 amps. NOw you have the fabled violet ray wand of the 18th century! A free gift from Yahweh God´s son Jeshua. The only lenient and loving kind God giving these super wonderful gifts for us all!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.