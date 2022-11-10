PATRIOT GAMES Gregg Phillips | Episode 13: The Brain

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Gregg Phillips: Welcome to the Brain, a data collection tool used by our analyst in the Fusion center to analyze and connect pieces of information often missed in standard research. In the episode, we explore areas of the brain and begin to highlight some of our findings. The public version of the episode will be made available at https://open.ink
https://www.thebrain.com/