PATRIOT GAMES Gregg Phillips | Episode 13: The Brain
GalacticStorm
Published 18 days ago |
Gregg Phillips: Welcome to the Brain, a data collection tool used by our analyst in the Fusion center to analyze and connect pieces of information often missed in standard research. In the episode, we explore areas of the brain and begin to highlight some of our findings. The public version of the episode will be made available at https://open.ink

https://www.thebrain.com/

the braintrue the votegregg phillipsthe pitpatriot gamessoftware for research

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
