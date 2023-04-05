Create New Account
MK Ultra [1980 - The Fifth Estate]
https://www.cbc.ca/player/play/2568182246 https://youtu.be/990k-5Jm5aA


Mind control experiments on human subjects at Montreal's Allan Memorial Institute were investigated by The Fifth Estate.

Starting in the late 1980s, both the CIA and the Canadian government became embroiled in lawsuits related to the programs and reached compensation settlements with many of the victims.

