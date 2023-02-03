Can Gen Z Save Us? A Generation Targeted

The TimeKeeper explores the social engineering applied to the Millennial Generation to make them more receptive to a change in political philosophy. He explores the use of the Climate Change narrative as a key component used to foster this change in thinking and discusses the need for Gen Z to observe the effects of this change to help place the human race on a more beneficial path.
