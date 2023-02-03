Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Can Gen Z Save Us? A Generation Targeted
1 view
channel image
The TimeKeeper Journeys
Published 15 days ago |

The TimeKeeper explores the social engineering applied to the Millennial Generation to make them more receptive to a change in political philosophy. He explores the use of the Climate Change narrative as a key component used to foster this change in thinking and discusses the need for Gen Z to observe the effects of this change to help place the human race on a more beneficial path.

Keywords
climate changewokegen ztimekeeper

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket