Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Witness Escapes Blocked Lahaina Street By Driving Over Police Blockade Cones- She Finds NO OBSTACLES
channel image
High Hopes
2740 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
116 views
Published 13 hours ago

Tim Truth


Aug 25, 2023


I highly recommend Lani's full interview on the YouTube channel Hawaii Real Estate: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GoMYd0eiJAI

Per the video: "Please give to Lani’s Venmo @gdekneef and her direct cell is (go to Hawaii Real Estate video for her number)" More information of how you can help on Hawaii Real Estate youtube channel


I'm compiling all the reports of police blocking streets that I can find in my 'Police Blocking Exits During Maui Fires' playlist: https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/0ukhKehmmWo8/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/GNhjykjbs3K6/

Keywords
witnessmauiblockadelahainatim truthfront streetdriving over police conesno obstacleslani venmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket