Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue
Video source and credit to: https://youtu.be/mUySMC5g7RU?feature=shared
Content creator: https://www.youtube.com/@JonasKuehneMD
Is Dr Paul Saladino Right About Methylene Blue - Jonas Kuehne MD Response
In this video, I break down Dr Paul Saladino’s take on methylene blue — specifically his claim that it decreases ⚡️ATP production in healthy mitochondria. Spoiler: he’s both right ✅ and wrong — and I’ll explain why.
We’ll cover:
• What methylene blue actually does in the body 🧬
• Why low doses can boost memory, focus & brain energy
• When it becomes harmful (especially at high doses) ⚠️
• How it's used in cancer treatment and photodynamic therapy
• Why most people (especially over 40) might benefit
• Why I personally take just 5mg a day 💊
