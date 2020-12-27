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'Instagram‘s New Terms of Service - Not Sketchy at All!.
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132 views • December 27, 2020
Glad I don't Fake Book or Instagram..AT ALL. If you do, better watch this humorous (for reason) video about the latest updates to their 'Terms of Service' agreement.
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