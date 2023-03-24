A Russian Speaking UKRAINIAN Soldier - Speaks about the Conformation of the Front Line Troops or, 'cannon fodder'.

A Ukrainian soldier speaks about the conformation of the front line troops or "cannon fodder":
"Bad" Ukrainians, the ones who speak Russian are sent to die for Ukraine while the "good" Ukrainians from the west who speak in Ukrainian language are sitting in the rear in comfortable apartments.
