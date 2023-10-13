Friday The 13th & The Birth Of Hamas EXPLAINED!! What You NEED To Know!!!

A former Hamas leader is calling for global Jihad to take place in countries all around the world on Friday October 13th and for the peoples of neighbouring countries to join the fight against Israel.

We’ve seen similar threats from ISIS in the past and the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu recently stated "Every Hamas operative will die. Hamas is ISIS.”

In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers some history of ISIS, Hamas and Friday the 13th and what might come as a result from anything that happens on Friday the 13th.