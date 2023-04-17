Worldwide Supplier For MMS with HCL 4% Activator: http://www.sacredpurity.com/mms.html





What Is MMS? (Miracle Mineral Solution) - https://bit.ly/3XtqGe2

How To Perfectly Activate MMS! (Miracle Mineral Solution) - https://bit.ly/3iTjWXD

The MMS Health Recovery Plan (Program) - https://bit.ly/3UkQYhF

WARNING DO NOT USE CITRIC ACID ACTIVATORS WITH MMS! - https://bit.ly/3RsnpZt

⁠

Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





WARNING Never Take MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) With or Near ANTIOXIDANTS!





MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) is a potent oxidizing substance and when taken internally it will detoxify a persons body of many different toxic substances that are affecting their health holistically in many negative ways.





And one thing a lot of people are not aware of when taking MMS is why you should never take it with any type of antioxidants or close to any dose you have taken of MMS, if you do not know the reasons as to why you can learn fully all about them in this video "WARNING Never Take MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) With or Near ANTIOXIDANTS!".





If you want to learn all about this make sure to watch this video from start to finish!





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% Off: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/