Joe Oltmann Untamed | Guest Lori Gimelshteyn | Fight Against Leftism | 11.5.25

Buckle up, patriots—it's a brutal postmortem on the 2025 off-year bloodbath that has conservatives reeling and the deep state smirking. From Zohran Mamdani's shocking socialist surge to NYC's mayoral throne—quoting Marxist icons who crushed freedoms abroad—to Abigail Spanberger's iron grip on Virginia's governorship and Jay Jones' vengeful ascent as AG, Democrats didn't just win; they weaponized the vote. Joe Oltmann blasts the undeniable: "We haven't won a single election since November 2024—the legacy set is rigged." Mark Cook warns we're "one or two elections from Venezuela," zero doubt. This isn't random; it's a calculated assault on the Republic, from NJ's blue wave to Virginia's radical rematch. Tune in as we dissect the fraud fingerprints and rally the roar against a system screaming for reform.

Enter the unyielding warriors on the front lines: Lori Gimelshteyn, founder of Colorado Parent Advocacy Network (CPAN), storms the airwaves to expose leftism's siege on our kids. This patriot mom turned national firebrand mobilized 35,000 signatures to gut HB25-1312's speech-crushing tyranny, co-leads landmark lawsuits shredding school districts for secret gender transitions, firing "proud American" deans, and stripping dads of medical rights over mutilating teens. From her triumphant National School Choice bash—to the gut-wrenching Rocky Mountain Summit unveiling gender-affirming horrors via whistleblowers like Jamie Reed, Lori's battle cry echoes: parents, not the state, rule the roost. Hear her unfiltered fury on SEL indoctrination traps, custody kidnappings, and the medical mafia's grip—plus blueprints for every family to fight back. If Colorado's a battleground, Lori's the general we need nationwide.

But the chill wind from NYC's Mamdani victory isn't just blue—it's a Sharia shadow creeping into Times Square, where crowds chant for Islam in every home and liberals cheer, blind to burqas and ballot-or-bullet threats from Muslim Brotherhood blueprints. Curtis Sliwa's dire warning rings true: Van Jones laments the "missed outreach," but we see the endgame—socialist jihadis remaking the Big Apple in Nehru's nightmare mold. As fallout erupts, we pivot to raw reaction: Fax-Blast Congress with our Tina Peters thunderbolt, demanding her pardon from Biden's dungeon for daring to decode Dominion's dark code. Free this Gold Star mom, ban the machines, mandate paper ballots and voter ID—or 2026 seals our fate in server-farm slavery. Join the uprising: listen, act, and arm yourself before the machines steal.





