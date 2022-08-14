FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 63:1-5, GOD'S LOVINGKINDNESS BETTER THAN LIFE, 20220813

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Holy Father, Because Your Lovingkindness Is Better Than Life, My Lips Shall Praise You: Psalm 63:1-5, Sabbath: 7th Day of the Week, 20220813

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, Glorious, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the Atoning Blood Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid to redeem me. As King David rejoiced in his fellowship with You while he was in the wilderness of Judah, I also offer my sacrifice of praise to You by proclaiming: 1 O Heavenly Father, You are EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD, You are my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY; early will I seek You; my soul thirsts for You; my flesh longs for You in a dry and thirsty land where there is no water. 2 JEHOVAH SHAMMAH, the LORD GOD who is ALWAYS THERE and EVERYWHERE, I looked for You in the sanctuary, to see Your Power and Your Glory. 3 Because Your lovingkindness is better than life, my lips shall praise You, JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD GOD my RIGHTEOUSNESS. 4 So I will bless You while I live; I will lift up my hands in Your Name. 5 My soul and my whole being shall be satisfied as with healthy marrow and fatness to my bones, and my mouth shall praise You with joyful lips. Thank You, Holy Father, for Your Marvelous Grace and Infinite Love to Your Saints, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 63:1-5, personalized, NKJV) * * * *