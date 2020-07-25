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What REAL Doctors are saying, "there's a COVID19 connection with 5G."
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349 views • July 25, 2020
Doctor Kaufman is one of many other doctors who also point out that the tests being used are faulty. RT-PCR tests were only made for testing for genetic material, not viruses. There is also no Gold Standard measurement, to test the error rate of this test. All tests should have an error rate margin, just the same as with all scientific experiments performed in a laboratory
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