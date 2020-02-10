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10 28 19 Looking at Salvation Pt XV 0:05 / 53:39
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This is Pastor David Lankford - The Voice of Evangelism Video Archive.
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The Voice of Evangelism International Ministries
https://thevoiceofevangelism.com
Pastor Lankford's youtube channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUy0htQzXCap__D2NckLiTA
Pastor Lankford's Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/david.lankford.904
Please support the Brighteon Store, WE SHOP THERE!!! All of their products are of the highest quality. CLICK on the Red “Shop Now” button above.
The Voice of Evangelism International Ministries
https://thevoiceofevangelism.com
Pastor Lankford's youtube channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUy0htQzXCap__D2NckLiTA
Pastor Lankford's Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/david.lankford.904
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