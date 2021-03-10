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Μητροπολίτης Μόρφου Νεόφυτος «Ὁ Προφητάναξ Δαβὶδ καὶ ἡ δύναμις τοῦ Ψαλτηρίου» (Β΄ μέρος 02.03.2021)
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115 views • March 10, 2021
ΙΔ΄ Πνευματικὴ σύναξη διαλόγου μὲ τὸν Πανιερώτατο Μητροπολίτη Μόρφου κ. Νεόφυτο «Ἀνάβοντας τὸν ἀναπτήρα τῶν ἁγίων», ποὺ πραγματοποιήθηκε στὶς 2 Μαρτίου, 2021 στὸ ἱερὸ παρεκκλήσιο τοῦ Ἁγίου Νικηφόρου τοῦ Λεπροῦ τῆς κοινότητος Περιστερώνας τῆς μητροπολιτικῆς περιφερείας Μόρφου. Στὶς πνευματικὲς αὐτὲς συνάξεις ὁ Πανιερώτατος ἀπαντᾶ σὲ ἐρωτήσεις τῶν πιστῶν ποὺ τοὺ ὑποβάλλονται εἴτε γραπτῶς εἴτε προφορικῶς, ἐπώνυμα ἢ ἀνώνυμα.
Παίζει κανονάκι ὁ Κυριάκος Λουκᾶ
Παραγωγή: Rum Orthodox
Παίζει κανονάκι ὁ Κυριάκος Λουκᾶ
Παραγωγή: Rum Orthodox
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