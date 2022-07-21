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I don't buy bread anymore! No knead, No eggs, No butter! The easiest and cheapest bread recipe
yummy goodies!
yummy goodies!
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4317 views • July 21, 2022

📢Please watch the video until the end so you don't miss the details. 📢Subtitles of all languages ​​are available in the video. Don't forget to activate the subtitles!! 📢If you like it, please click '‘like’', Don't forget to "Subscribe" to my channel for my new recipes and turn on the "Ring" (🔔) for notifications. Thanks for your support! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-vn... 📢 Recipe (Ingredients)----------------------------- 200ml (0.85 cup) Water 25g (2 tbsp) Sugar 3g (1 tsp) Yeast 300g (2 cups) Bread flour/Wheat flour 3g (1/2 tsp) Salt 20g (2 tbsp) Olive oil Mold size (450g) : 20.8x11.8x11cm 170°C (340°F) bake for about 25-30 minutes 📢 Important tips 1. Olive oil can be replaced with other cooking oil 2. According to your own oven and mold to change the baking temperature and time. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 🧡Thanks for watching! Please leave a LIKE and SHARE this video SUBSCRIBE my YouTube Channel for more videos and clicked the bell so you will not miss any of my videos I would be very glad if you subscribe and turn on the notification bell 🧡 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- I don't buy bread anymore! No knead, No eggs, No butter! The easiest and cheapest bread recipe

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