© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
📢Please watch the video until the end so you don't miss the details. 📢Subtitles of all languages are available in the video. Don't forget to activate the subtitles!! 📢If you like it, please click '‘like’', Don't forget to "Subscribe" to my channel for my new recipes and turn on the "Ring" (🔔) for notifications. Thanks for your support! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-vn... 📢 Recipe (Ingredients)----------------------------- 200ml (0.85 cup) Water 25g (2 tbsp) Sugar 3g (1 tsp) Yeast 300g (2 cups) Bread flour/Wheat flour 3g (1/2 tsp) Salt 20g (2 tbsp) Olive oil Mold size (450g) : 20.8x11.8x11cm 170°C (340°F) bake for about 25-30 minutes 📢 Important tips 1. Olive oil can be replaced with other cooking oil 2. According to your own oven and mold to change the baking temperature and time. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 🧡Thanks for watching! Please leave a LIKE and SHARE this video SUBSCRIBE my YouTube Channel for more videos and clicked the bell so you will not miss any of my videos I would be very glad if you subscribe and turn on the notification bell 🧡 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- I don't buy bread anymore! No knead, No eggs, No butter! The easiest and cheapest bread recipe