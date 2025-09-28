Roger Black, a three-time Olympic medallist in athletics (silver in 400m and 4x400m relay at 1996 Atlanta, silver in 4x400m at 1992 Barcelona), has lived with congenital heart valve disease since diagnosis at age 11. His condition involves a bicuspid aortic valve, which became "incompetent" over time, leading to annual check-ups. Symptoms like fatigue were initially attributed to aging, but worsened, necessitating open-heart surgery in January 2025. The procedure replaced his aortic valve and repaired the aortic root, lasting several hours with his heart and lungs stopped. Post-surgery, Black reported it was "much worse than thought" but successful, and he now champions heart valve disease awareness through Heart Valve Voice, emphasizing early detection for high-risk individuals.





Regarding vaccine advocacy, Black has publicly supported vaccinations for those with chronic heart conditions. In a 2018 sponsored X post, he urged people with long-term health issues like chronic heart disease to get the free flu vaccine, sharing that he had received it himself to protect against complications. No direct statements on COVID-19 vaccines were found, but his pro-vaccination stance for vulnerable groups aligns with general health advocacy. He has not expressed anti-vaccination views.





Black's primary health issue is his lifelong heart condition, with no reported COVID-19 infections or other major ailments noted publicly.





Given his UK residency (eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in early 2021 as high-risk due to heart disease), association with Team GB (which achieved over 90% vaccination for Tokyo 2021 Olympics), motivational speaking role requiring public events, and consistent pro-health/pro-vaccine history (e.g., flu advocacy), the probability he was vaccinated against COVID-19 is estimated at 95%. If vaccinated, likely in early 2021 during priority rollout for those 50+ with comorbidities.