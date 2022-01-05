© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Can't bench 225 ? PRs too Light ? You may be Stronger than you Think !
Follow
0
Share
Report
72 views • January 05, 2022
Can't bench 225 ? PRs too Light ? What do you weigh ? Well... You might be Stronger than you Think !
I'll be doing a video on how to pack some muscle on
you lighter, thinner ectomorph guys. So Subscribe !
I'll be doing a video on how to pack some muscle on
you lighter, thinner ectomorph guys. So Subscribe !
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.