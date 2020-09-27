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The Miracle of Saint Therese
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14 views • September 27, 2020
Saint Therese became a great Saint, she lived a life called the little way, knowing that God is her loving Father, she lived a life doing all, every task for the love of her heavenly Father. All those who have been baptized can call God their Father. As Our Divine Lord said we must be born again in the water and the Holy Spirit, then we participate in the Divine life of God, we become adopted sons and daughters of God, but real for God gives us a life in union with Him.
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