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World At WAR with Dean Ryan 'The Future is Coming On'
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31 views • March 30, 2022
World At WAR with Dean Ryan 'The Future is Coming On'
featuring RDM War Gaming Expert Matthew Short and Canadian Patriot Aaron Kates
Breaking intel on what exactly is taking place in Florida with the eye witness account of the Prison buses, Aaron Kates explains.
Matthew Short joins us to get into the next moves taking pace as the Plandemic War heats up, the laptop comes to play and what is taking place at G.I.T.M.O.
+The Oscars Psy-Op exposed and its tied to Big Pharma
and NEW details emerge to last night's story of 'Leather Face & the Dangerous Stalker' You Won't Believe it!! All this and More on Real Deal Media's Original Series WORLD@WAR
featuring RDM War Gaming Expert Matthew Short and Canadian Patriot Aaron Kates
Breaking intel on what exactly is taking place in Florida with the eye witness account of the Prison buses, Aaron Kates explains.
Matthew Short joins us to get into the next moves taking pace as the Plandemic War heats up, the laptop comes to play and what is taking place at G.I.T.M.O.
+The Oscars Psy-Op exposed and its tied to Big Pharma
and NEW details emerge to last night's story of 'Leather Face & the Dangerous Stalker' You Won't Believe it!! All this and More on Real Deal Media's Original Series WORLD@WAR
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