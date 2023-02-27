© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ReAwaken America Tour | Claudia Wins A Backstage Pass to the ReAwaken America Tour Miami, FL for Downloading the TRUTH SOCIAL App!!!
Step 1 - Download TRUTH SOCIAL TODAY HERE: https://truthsocial.com/
Step 2 - Send Proof of Downloading the TRUTH SOCIAL APP to 918-851-0102 when you purchase a ticket to the ReAwaken America Tour at www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com and earn a chance to WIN BACKSTAGE PASSES to the ReAwaken America Tour Today!!!
**********************************************************************************
Zero draft of the WHO CA+ for the consideration of the Intergovernmental
Negotiating Body at its fourth meeting - READ - https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb4/A_INB4_3-en.pdf
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation and Government Confiscation Today Here: www.BH-PM.com
**********************************************************************************
Learn the Truth About CBDCs and Executive Order #14067 HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content
Learn More About Doctor Sherwood Today At: www.Sherwood.TV
ReAwaken America Tour | General Flynn, Eric Trump, Alex Jones, Kash Patel, Gen Flynn & Team America Are Taking the ReAwaken Tour to Miami, FL (May 12 & 13) & Las Vegas, NV (Aug. 25 & 26) + Klaus Schwab & the World Economic Forum Are Going to HELL!!!
Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**March 23rd - Tickets On Sale for Tulsa, Oklahoma (Only 300 Tickets Will Be Sold to This Event)
**May 12th & 13th - Tickets On Sale for TRUMP DORAL Miami, Florida!!!
**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
WATCH for FREE: Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/
Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?
Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda
What Is the Great Reset Agenda?
https://timetofreeamerica.com/great-reset-explained/#scroll-content
Learn More About the Mindset of Yuval Noah Harari by Reading 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202&version=KJV
See the Entire COVID-19 / Great Reset Agenda Timeline Including Patents, Citations, Etc:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation