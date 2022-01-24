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8. The Faith of Abraham (Romans 4)
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22 views • January 24, 2022
Come taste and see the power of God's Word in this amazing chapter of Romans.
"Abraham believed God, and it was credited to him as righteousness." Gen. 15:6
Faith in God and His promises has always been in the way of salvation, and in Chapter 4 you will learn the amazing story of Abraham's great faith.
"Yet he did not waver through unbelief regarding the promise of God, but was strengthened in his faith and gave glory to God, 21 being fully persuaded that God had power to do what he had promised. 22 This is why “it was credited to him as righteousness.”
"Abraham believed God, and it was credited to him as righteousness." Gen. 15:6
Faith in God and His promises has always been in the way of salvation, and in Chapter 4 you will learn the amazing story of Abraham's great faith.
"Yet he did not waver through unbelief regarding the promise of God, but was strengthened in his faith and gave glory to God, 21 being fully persuaded that God had power to do what he had promised. 22 This is why “it was credited to him as righteousness.”
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