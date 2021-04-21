High Debt Makes US Vulnerable to Currency War From CCP

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4/19/2021 High debt and the over-printing of money make the US vulnerable to currency war from Communist China. The US already has $30 trillion in debt, and printing another $2.3 trillion for the stimulus bill may be devastating for the economy. We should beware of challenges from the CCP’s digital currency.