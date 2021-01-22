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Did Hunter Biden say in his father's video he has agreed to a plea deal?
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290 views • January 22, 2021
Edited from - 1-21-21 What in the WORLD IS GOING ON?!!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-aJnspT6D3Y&;list=LL&index=1
Here is the unlisted White House video
President Biden Delivers Remarks and Signs Executive Orders
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ec3mkoSWf0A
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-aJnspT6D3Y&;list=LL&index=1
Here is the unlisted White House video
President Biden Delivers Remarks and Signs Executive Orders
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ec3mkoSWf0A
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