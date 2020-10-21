© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China's Response to Airbus and Boeing
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • October 21, 2020
As the world's aviation industry is dominated by the Boeing/Airbus duopoly, China is looking to make its entry in the aviation manufacturing business with COMAC.
Video: New China TV, Pixabay
Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons
For general inquiries/video ideas: [email protected].
For aviation/travel updates from the Asia/Pacific region, check out the website at www.flightsinasia.com.
Video: New China TV, Pixabay
Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons
For general inquiries/video ideas: [email protected].
For aviation/travel updates from the Asia/Pacific region, check out the website at www.flightsinasia.com.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.