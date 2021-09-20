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God's Sovereignty vs. Man's Freewill: A Possible Biblical Solution
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22 views • September 20, 2021
The information presented are two different ways of thinking of God's Sovereignty vs. Man's Freewill (also known as God Sovereignty and Man's Responsibility), so that it does not become a stumbling block to you. Please keep in mind that the reality is probably different than either of the examples presented, and is probably more than we can comprehend. The examples presented are 'The Biblical Choose Your Own Adventure Scenario' and 'Two Glimpses into Man's Freewill – Moses and Jonah'. Decision Paths and Decision Hubs are also presented for consideration.
The Torchbearer Series, Page Briefing, http://www.thetorchbearerseries.com
The Torchbearer Series, Page Briefing, http://www.thetorchbearerseries.com
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