Dr. Jane Ruby Show: Killer Hospitals: The CDC Murder Program Must Be Stopped
Published 2 months ago |
Dr. Jane Ruby Show


September 19, 2022


On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane talks with 3 families struggling with the CDC and CMS death protocol – A healthy grandmother murdered in a Florida hospital, a healthy 19-year-old needlessly sent to her death by ventilator, and a mom’s hospital rescue in progress, right now, in California… The CDC death Protocol must be stopped. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter truth in medicine.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1kqa8f-live-7pm-killer-hospitals-the-cdc-murder-program-must-be-stopped.html



Keywords
healthcaliforniacdcdeathmedicineprotocolrescuegrandmothercmsventilatortruth in medicinedr jane rubydr rubydr janehospital murder19-year old

