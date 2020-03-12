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WHINE, COMPLAIN, OR ACT
Binary Mouse
Binary Mouse
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2 views • March 12, 2020
WHINE, COMPLAIN, OR ACT
We are not helpless victims of geoengineering programs. I have put together a downloadable “Geoengineering Science Project” for kids and adults that will allow them to record and document detailed chemtrail activities and their environmental effects in their locale. Geoengineering WAS banned in 2010 by 193 nations, and the US is not a signatory. See http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2010/10/29/AR2010102906361.html This video, "WHINE, COMPLAIN, OR ACT" is also available for non-Facebook viewing at https://inventionschool.tech/whine-complain-or-act/. We very much need truth to spread. Download “Geoengineering Science Project” at https://moviemodule.com/GeoengineeringProject.zip .(3 Mb)

WHAT WILL YOU LEARN?
1. Whether unidentified aircraft are likely spraying unidentified substances on plants, animals, and people below them.
2. Whether the presence of these substances has increased over time.
3. What the health effects are that these sprayed substances have on the health of the life forms that absorb, ingest, or inhale the substances.
4. By sharing this science project with people who live in different places, you can learn how widespread this aerosol spraying activity is being conducted.
5. Most importantly, you will learn who is responsible for carrying out this covert spraying of harmful substances.
6. The results of soil and plant tests will tell you exactly what changes have been and continue to take place in the soil, plants, and life near and within you.
7. Once you are able to positively identify the aircraft spraying chemtrails above you, with further investigation you can find out who is paying to modify your local weather.
Keywords
chemtrailsclimate changegeoengineeringglobal warmingblack opsdeep stateweather warfarestratospheric aerosol injectionevidencecrimes against humanitycovert operationscontrailsfull spectrum dominanceaircraftflight trackeratmospheric aerosol injectionnanoparticles
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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