Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Horrible jokes, math and even worse Marxist-Leninists; What to do about those?
channel image
Henrik Wallin - All knowledge
123 Subscribers
30 views
Published Yesterday

Correction: The article firstly wrongly called defense minister Pistorius “foreign minister”, but Germany’s foreign minister is of course the world leading lady-clown Annalena Bearbock.


#communism #geopolitics #jokes #politics #reparations


Joking video, joking texts, joking images and joker links:

https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/horrible-jokes-math-and-worse-marxist-leninists


Keywords
politicscommunismreparationsjokesgeopolitics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket