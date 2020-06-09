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Conjure One feat. Poe - Center Of The Sun (lyrics by Poe)
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2 views • June 09, 2020
Enjoy Conjure One - Center Of The Sun.
Poe is a wonderful vocalist.
I do not own this video, just promoting Good music.
** ** **
Lyrics and melody are written by Poe
Young girl in the market
Music to the men
When the men leave
Her eyes are red
When her eyes are closed again
she sees the dark market of above (violins)
And she sings
"They say the most horrible things
But I hear violins, when I close my eyes
I am at the center of the sun
And I cannot be hurt
By anything this wicked world has done"
Young boy in the market
Follows all the men
When the men leave
He's out of his head
When his eyes are closed again
he sees the dark market of above (violins)
And he sings
"They break the most beautiful things
But I hear violins, when I close my eyes
I am at the center of the sun
And I cannot be hurt
By anything this wicked world has done
I look into your eyes
And I am at the center of the sun
And I cannot be hurt
By anything this wicked world has done"
(Center of the sun)
Young boy in the market
Sees the girl alone
And asks her
"Have you lost your way home?"
She sings
"You say the most beautiful things, just like my violins"
I look into your eyes
I am at the center of the sun
And I cannot be hurt
By anything this wicked world has done
When I close my eyes
I am at the center of the sun
And I cannot be hurt
By anything this wicked world has done
'Cause
I hear violins
I hear violins
I hear violins
I hear violins
(Center of the sun)
I hear ...violins
Poe is a wonderful vocalist.
I do not own this video, just promoting Good music.
** ** **
Lyrics and melody are written by Poe
Young girl in the market
Music to the men
When the men leave
Her eyes are red
When her eyes are closed again
she sees the dark market of above (violins)
And she sings
"They say the most horrible things
But I hear violins, when I close my eyes
I am at the center of the sun
And I cannot be hurt
By anything this wicked world has done"
Young boy in the market
Follows all the men
When the men leave
He's out of his head
When his eyes are closed again
he sees the dark market of above (violins)
And he sings
"They break the most beautiful things
But I hear violins, when I close my eyes
I am at the center of the sun
And I cannot be hurt
By anything this wicked world has done
I look into your eyes
And I am at the center of the sun
And I cannot be hurt
By anything this wicked world has done"
(Center of the sun)
Young boy in the market
Sees the girl alone
And asks her
"Have you lost your way home?"
She sings
"You say the most beautiful things, just like my violins"
I look into your eyes
I am at the center of the sun
And I cannot be hurt
By anything this wicked world has done
When I close my eyes
I am at the center of the sun
And I cannot be hurt
By anything this wicked world has done
'Cause
I hear violins
I hear violins
I hear violins
I hear violins
(Center of the sun)
I hear ...violins
Keywords
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