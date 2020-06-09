Conjure One feat. Poe - Center Of The Sun (lyrics by Poe)

Enjoy Conjure One - Center Of The Sun.

Poe is a wonderful vocalist.

I do not own this video, just promoting Good music.



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Lyrics and melody are written by Poe



Young girl in the market

Music to the men

When the men leave

Her eyes are red

When her eyes are closed again

she sees the dark market of above (violins)



And she sings

"They say the most horrible things

But I hear violins, when I close my eyes

I am at the center of the sun

And I cannot be hurt

By anything this wicked world has done"



Young boy in the market

Follows all the men

When the men leave

He's out of his head

When his eyes are closed again

he sees the dark market of above (violins)



And he sings

"They break the most beautiful things

But I hear violins, when I close my eyes

I am at the center of the sun

And I cannot be hurt

By anything this wicked world has done

I look into your eyes

And I am at the center of the sun

And I cannot be hurt

By anything this wicked world has done"



(Center of the sun)



Young boy in the market

Sees the girl alone

And asks her

"Have you lost your way home?"

She sings

"You say the most beautiful things, just like my violins"



I look into your eyes

I am at the center of the sun

And I cannot be hurt

By anything this wicked world has done



When I close my eyes

I am at the center of the sun

And I cannot be hurt

By anything this wicked world has done



'Cause

I hear violins

I hear violins



I hear violins

I hear violins



(Center of the sun)



I hear ...violins