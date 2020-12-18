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Of Mice, Men and Molecules. Using radio frequency to control animals.
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28 views • December 18, 2020
This is a book published in 1960 written by John Heller. I read chapter 7 in the book titled "RF". This is important because it demonstrates that radio frequencies, however ubiquitous are not benign and can be used to control animals. Think covid, think 5G. If you aren't interested in hearing me read a chapter in a book you can find it here
https://ia802606.us.archive.org/8/items/ofmicemenandmole031119mbp/ofmicemenandmole031119mbp.pdf
https://ia802606.us.archive.org/8/items/ofmicemenandmole031119mbp/ofmicemenandmole031119mbp.pdf
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