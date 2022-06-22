Shanghai Has Experienced a Credit Crunch, Harsh Business Environment, Supply Chain Disruption, Foreign Capital Outflow, Fled of Talents and Rising Unemployment After Extreme Lockdown

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https://gnews.org/post/p9z75dc5
06/21/2022 Spotlight on China: China’s financial hub Shanghai has experienced a credit crunch, harsh business environment, supply chain disruption, foreign capital outflow, fled of talents and rising unemployment after two months of extreme lockdown and will not return to normal in a short period of time. China is at a dead end