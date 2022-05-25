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Shocker: Monkeypox Is Wuhan-Made, MRNA Bioweapons Already Set To Kill Thousands
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1535 views • May 25, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
COVID was meant to drive people into psychosis. Now that the deepstate realizes that they cannot provoke fear anymore, they are now driving a new sickness: MonkeyPox! Investigative Journalist Edward Szall has found some new information that could possibly uncover more BioWeapon Labs that have been used to create this new pandemic.
Watch this new segment now at StewPeters.com!
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15yxtk-shocker-monkeypox-is-wuhan-made-mrna-bioweapons-already-set-to-kill-thousan.html
COVID was meant to drive people into psychosis. Now that the deepstate realizes that they cannot provoke fear anymore, they are now driving a new sickness: MonkeyPox! Investigative Journalist Edward Szall has found some new information that could possibly uncover more BioWeapon Labs that have been used to create this new pandemic.
Watch this new segment now at StewPeters.com!
Visit our friends at Goldco!
http://goldco.com/SP
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15yxtk-shocker-monkeypox-is-wuhan-made-mrna-bioweapons-already-set-to-kill-thousan.html
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