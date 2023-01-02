Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How Does God Feel About Israel? God's Plan for Israel Now
20 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago |
Donate


Discovering the Jewish Jesus


January 2, 2023


Has God’s purpose for Israel changed? In this episode, Rabbi reveals God’s unique perspective of Israel, and how we shouldn’t feel threatened by Israel’s past and present role in His plan of redemption.


**** FIND JESUS **** https://djj.show/YTFindJesus

**** BECOME A MONTHLY PARTNER **** https://djj.show/igy

**** DONATE *** https://djj.show/tsy

**********************************************

Series: God's Plan for Israel Now

Episode: 2 of 3

***** Access Rabbi's Teaching Notes for this episode:- https://djj.show/y4e

***** Click here to order this series- https://djj.show/g2l

**********************************************

Episode 1:

Episode 3: Coming Soon

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kch2u4srjFI

Keywords
jesuschristianisraelreligionmessianicsecond comingreturngods planrabbi schneider

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket