How Does God Feel About Israel? God's Plan for Israel Now

Discovering the Jewish Jesus
January 2, 2023
Has God’s purpose for Israel changed? In this episode, Rabbi reveals God’s unique perspective of Israel, and how we shouldn’t feel threatened by Israel’s past and present role in His plan of redemption.
**** FIND JESUS **** https://djj.show/YTFindJesus
**** BECOME A MONTHLY PARTNER **** https://djj.show/igy
**** DONATE *** https://djj.show/tsy
**********************************************
Series: God's Plan for Israel Now
Episode: 2 of 3
***** Access Rabbi's Teaching Notes for this episode:- https://djj.show/y4e
***** Click here to order this series- https://djj.show/g2l
**********************************************
Episode 1:
Episode 3: Coming Soon
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kch2u4srjFI
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.